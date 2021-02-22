Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP-backed candidates make clean sweep in Pulivendula

The YSRCP claimed that the candidates it supported made a clean sweep of the 18 panchayats in Pulivendula, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assembly constituency, for which elections were conducted on Sunday.

Ninety panchayats had witnessed unanimous elections, and polling in one panchayat was postponed. The ruling party won all the remaining 18 panchayats.

The YSRCP further said it won 75 panchayats in Kuppam constituency represented by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu against his party’s tally of 14.

