YSRCP-backed candidates file nominations for MLC elections under MLA quota

To ensure social justice and equal opportunities to all sections, the Chief Minister has given 11 out of 18 MLC seats to the BCs, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

March 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the MLC contestants, at his camp office on Thursday.

YSR Congress Party-backed candidates for the MLC elections under the MLA quota — M. Rajasekhar; V.V. Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa; P. Sunitha; K. Guruvulu; B. Israel; Jayamangala Venkataramana; and Ch. Yesuratnam — filed their nominations in the Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Before filing the nominations, they called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, who gave them the B-forms.

After filing the nominations, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), along with the candidates, Members of Parliament N. Suresh and A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, and MLC Lella Appireddy addressed the media.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that as part of social justice and equal opportunities to all sections, the Chief Minister gave 11 out of 18 MLC seats to the BCs. Out of the total 44 MLCs who owned their allegiance to the YSRCP in the Legislative Council, at least 30 were from the SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities, he added.

At least four members got an opportunity from the Minorities community, and it was the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, he observed.

He questioned the Leader of Opposition and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as to why he did not accord such a priority to these sections.

He accused Mr. Naidu of considering the BCs and other sections of society as vote bank, whereas Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been proving himself by providing political and economic opportunities to the weaker sections.

Mr. Ramarkishna Reddy also questioned Mr. Naidu on why he did not give political posts to the BCs?

He said that 90% of the Mayors, 70% of ZPTC members, 67% of MPTC members, and 72% of municipal chairpersons were SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, he said.

“Nobody demanded or mandated the Chief Minister to accord such a priority to them,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

