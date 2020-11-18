YSRCP averse to facing local body polls fearing drubbing: Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA

18 November 2020 23:43 IST

He urges Governor to help SEC conduct the process peacefully

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has stated that the Governor should cooperate with and give full freedom to the State Election Commission (SEC) in conducting the local body elections.

The polls should be conducted in a peaceful manner, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the interference of the Chief Secretary was unwarranted when the electoral process was midway. It was unfair on the part of the official to suggest that video-conference was not necessary.

‘Constitutional obligation’

“As per the Article 243 k(3) of the constitution, it is the responsibility of the Governor to transfer the government machinery if the Election Commission makes a request. Hence, the Governor should uphold the Constitution,” the TDP leader said.

The ruling YSRCP was afraid of facing the local body elections in February. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was scared of facing the oppressed section of voters. “It is only out of sheer fear of defeat and rejection by all the harassed weaker sections that the ruling party is afraid and unwilling to face the elections in February,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

“While the Central government and other State governments are conducting elections for both the local body and the Assembly, the A.P. government is trying to avoid the democratic process on unacceptable pretexts,” he alleged.

The ruling party’s fears were not without basis as all the affected sections were unifying and rallying together with the common goal of giving a rude shock to the YSRCP government, he said.

The voters were waiting to teach a bitter lesson to the YSRCP. “It is escapism on the part of the YSRCP if it tries to postpone the elections in the name of carving out new districts. The government should honour the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments,” the TDP leader said.