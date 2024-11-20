YSRCP attempted to give a political tinge to Vijayawada floods: Anitha

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha squarely blamed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for attempting to give a political tinge to the recent sudden floods in Vijayawada for its political gain.

Speaking during a session in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, she alleged that mismanagement during the YSRCP regime caused the disaster. Criticising YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she pointed out that despite Vijayawada residents being trapped in floodwaters for 20 days, Mr. Jagan did not even spare 20 minutes to attend to the people’s concerns.

Highlighting the unprecedented rainfall of 36 cm in Vijayawada, the Home Minister pointed out that it was 800% more than the usual levels. The government responded promptly by establishing 294 relief camps and 1,715 medical camps, delivering aid such as food packets, matches, candles, and water bottles to over 1.5 million flood-affected families.

Relief operations included drone and helicopter deliveries to stranded residents. Crops across 24,000 hectares and horticulture over 12,000 hectares were damaged. Over 90,000 livestock and 672 aquaculture units were lost. Floods impacted 98,662 houses and damaged 665 km of R&B and Panchayat roads, she said.

The Minister reported a death toll of 43 and revealed that the government disbursed ₹304 crore in relief funds, including ₹204 crore for housing reconstruction. She emphasised the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who used technology, including drones, to deliver aid effectively and operated from the Vijayawada Collectorate for 11 consecutive days.