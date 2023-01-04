ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP appoints two new coordinators at constituency level

January 04, 2023 03:57 am | Updated January 03, 2023 11:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party has appointed Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency convener and Amanchi Krishna Mohan as Parchur Assembly Constituency convenor, on Tuesday.

The party has removed MLA Anam Rama Narayana Reddy as Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency in-charge. The YSRCP in an official communique on Tuesday said party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the two new appointments. 

It may worth mentioning here that, one of the senior most leader in the YSRCP, Mr. Rama Narayana Reddy recently criticised the government and governance of the Chief Minister. According to the party sources, the criticism of Mr. Rama Narayana Reddy would hurt the interests of the party and hence a new leader was being appointed as the constituency in-charge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US