YSRCP appoints two new coordinators at constituency level

January 04, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party has appointed Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency convener and Amanchi Krishna Mohan as Parchur Assembly Constituency convenor, on Tuesday.

The party has removed MLA Anam Rama Narayana Reddy as Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency in-charge. The YSRCP in an official communique on Tuesday said party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the two new appointments.

It may worth mentioning here that, one of the senior most leader in the YSRCP, Mr. Rama Narayana Reddy recently criticised the government and governance of the Chief Minister. According to the party sources, the criticism of Mr. Rama Narayana Reddy would hurt the interests of the party and hence a new leader was being appointed as the constituency in-charge.