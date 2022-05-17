YSRCP announces candidates for elections to four RS seats

Beeda Masthan Rao, R. Krishnaiah among nominees

MP and YSR Congress Party secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has been renominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha polls | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced the candidature of V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao and R. Krishnaiah for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats scheduled to be held on June 10.

Elections for these seats have been necessitated by the retirement of Suresh Prabhu, T.G. Venkatesh, Y.S. Chowdary and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on June 21.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the party’s national general secretary, will get a second term as the member of the Upper House.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy is a senior advocate. He appeared in several important cases in the last few years in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, including for the CRDA in the three capital cases.

Mr. Masthan Rao is a former TDP MLA from Kavali constituency in Nellore district. He joined the YSRCP in late 2019.

Mr. Krishnaiah has been a long-time leader of the Backward Classes Welfare Association. He has been roped in to give political representation to the BCs which constitute a major vote bank in the State.