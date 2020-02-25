‘YSRCP and TDP should facilitatepassage of resolution against CAA in Assembly’

ONGOLE

25 February 2020 00:32 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Working president Mastan Wali on Monday urged the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Telugu Desam Party to facilitate adoption of a unanimous resolution in the State Assembly against Citizenship (Amendment) Act(CAA), National Register of Citizens(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

Addressing mediapersons here, he said it was unfortunate that both YSRCP and TDP were posing as champions of minorities in the State after supporting the ‘controversial’ Act.

“If both the parties are sincere in pursing the cause of minorities, they should ensure that the State Legislative Assembly is immediately convened for passing a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR as done by several other States,” he said.

He exhorted people to support those protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR to protect the secular and democratic character of the nation.

Criticizing both the parties for backing BJP in Parliament, Prakasam district Congress president Eda Sudhakar Reddy said people should teach a lesson in the coming local body elections. Both the parties failed to highlight the raw deal meted out to the State in the Union budget by the Centre, he lamented.