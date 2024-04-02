YSRCP and TDP lodge complaints against each other over derogatory comments during election campaigns

April 02, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are lodging complaints against each other over the alleged derogatory comments made during the election campaigns.

YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu lodged a complaint, accusing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of using abusive words against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Vishnu alleged that Mr. Naidu was making derogatory comments at public meetings on the personal life of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that these words would amount to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

‘Vivekam’ triggers row

The YSRCP MLA also lodged another complaint on the release of ‘Vivekam’, a biopic on former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy who was murdered just before the 2019 general elections. The movie was released on YouTube and OTT platforms and a writ petition has been filed against it in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The makers of the movie claimed that it was based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy

The YSRCP is opposing the film as it portrayed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cousin and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in a negative shade. The ruling party alleges that the movie was backed by the TDP.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, has been alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is protecting the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the TDP lodged a complaint against YSRCP Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, alleging that the latter was using objectionable, derogatory and demeaning words against the TDP leaders.

TDP leaders including Varla Ramaiah, G.V. Anjanaylu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy alleged that Mr. Brahmanaidu abused the TDP leaders in Palnadu district. They lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on April 1 and submitted video footage as evidence.

Payment at liquor shops

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh United Front, a conglomeration of nine political parties, requested the CEO that the liquor outlets should accept payments in digital mode only until the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

“Not allowing cash payments at liquor shops will help check illegal sales,” said Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana.