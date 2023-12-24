YSRCP and TDP leaders complain to ECI officials separately about irregularities in electoral rolls

December 24, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Perni Venkatramaiah and Kothari Abbaya Chowdary and MLC Lella Appireddy complained about a host of irregularities in the electoral rolls, like the names of TDP sympathisers who voted in the recent elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly, figuring in the voters lists in Andhra Pradesh, to Senior Deputy Election Commissioners of India, Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas here on Saturday.

They requested Mr. Sharma and Mr. Vyas to thoroughly investigate the violations and and take necessary action against those who committed them in order to ensure that elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner within the established legal framework.

TDP leaders P. Ashok Babu (MLC), Dhulipalla Narendra, Varla Ramaiah, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and G.V. Anjaneyulu met the ECI officials separately and submitted a memorandum containing details of the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls by the YSRCP.

By citing discrepancies in the electoral rolls, the TDP delegation told the ECI officials that their party had lodged several complaints but were not acted upon, and accused the YSRCP of getting a large number of fake voters registered, and involving the ward and village volunteers in the revision of voter lists.