YSRCP and TDP failed to meet people’s expectations in Andhra Pradesh, says BSP

June 28, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The YSRCP and TDP are luring the downtrodden sections with freebies and unproductive welfare schemes, says BSP State president Paramjyothy

K Srinivasa Rao

Bahujan Samaj Party State president B. Paramjyothy speaking at a public meeting in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president B. Paramjyothy on Wednesday said that the Backward Classes (BCs), the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) would be given priority in the allocation of tickets in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Paramjyothy was speaking at a public meeting organised here by the party’s Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Somu Rambabu.

He said that the BSP would contest all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats, and alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“Both YSRCP and TDP are luring the downtrodden sections with freebies and unproductive welfare schemes,” Mr. Paramjyothy alleged.

Mr. Rambabu alleged that the ruling party leaders completely ignored the development of the district. Earlier, the party took out a rally from the Ambedkar junction to the APSRTC complex.

