YSRCP and TDP busy chalking out poll strategies in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

10 March 2020 23:37 IST

Nomination process has been going on briskly for all 34 ZPTC seats in the district

Nephew of Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRCP political coordinator for Vizianagaram district Majji Srinivasa Rao filed nomination for the Merakamudidam ZPTC seat. He submitted nomination papers to returning officer Venkateswara Rao in Vizianagaram. Vizianagaram MP Bellanachandra Sekhar was present. Nomination process has been going on briskly for all 34 ZPTC seats in the district. Telugu Desam Party has not given any indication about its candidate for ZP chairperson’s post so far. Meanwhile, both the YSRCP and the TDP geared up to win the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation polls.

According to sources, many followers of Mr. Satyanarayana and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy have been trying to get seats to contest as corporators. The party high command has reportedly allocated 25 seats to each leader who would have a freedom in selection of the candidates. Former municipal chairperson Avanapu Suribabu’s family member is expected to be offered mayor seat. TDP is expected to project former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanakamahalakshmi as its candidate. Ms. Kanakamahalakshmi’s husband was chairperson of the civic body between 2014-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari reviewed arrangements for the polling as well as counting. They visited JNTU engineering college where counting would take place for elections to be held in Vizianagaram division. Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar, Additional SP N. Sridevi Rao told them that tight security would be arranged at the strongroom and necessary training would be given for the staff.