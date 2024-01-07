ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP and BJP are in an illicit relationship in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Congress leader Manickam Tagore

January 07, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress party will fight against all the four parties — BJP, JSP, TDP and JSP — in the State, he asserts in a post on ‘X’

P Sujatha Varma
AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore. | Photo Credit: File Photo

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Andhra Pradesh affairs Manickam Tagore on Sunday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the BJP were in an “illicit relationship.”

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Manickam Tagore said the Congress party was engaged in a fight against the BJP, with zero tolerance towards the “communal hatred spread by it.”

In Andhra Pradesh, he said the Congress party was pitted against the TDP and Jana Sena, who were partners of the BJP.

“We will fight against all the four parties in Andhra Pradesh. We stand with the INDIA partners,” he said.

He also tagged reports appearing in the media on how the TDP had been eyeing NDA entry, but wanted the BJP to sever ties with YSRCP first, and the compulsions that were driving the three parties — YSRCP, TDP and JSP — into BJP orbit, and another report with the headline, ‘With Jagan and Naidu on its side, why the BJP sits pretty in Andhra Pradesh’.

