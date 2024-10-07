GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP alleges misuse of donations meant for flood victims in Vijayawada

The State government should release details about flood relief activities, the party leaders say

Published - October 07, 2024 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi say that ₹368 crore was reportedly spent on food, ₹26 crore on drinking water and shockingly ₹23 crore on candles and matchboxes

YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi say that ₹368 crore was reportedly spent on food, ₹26 crore on drinking water and shockingly ₹23 crore on candles and matchboxes | Photo Credit: File photo K.V.S. Giri

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State misused the donations given by philanthropists across the world for flood victims in Vijayawada . Blatant corruption has taken place in flood relief and the NDA government misused ₹534 crore, the YSRCP alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that ₹368 crore was reportedly spent on food, ₹26 crore on drinking water and shockingly ₹23 crore on candles and matchboxes.

As much as ₹534 crore was misappropriated in the name of flood relief. How can such large amounts were spent on food when Akshaya Patra was already distributing one lakh meals daily? The government was presenting false reports, claiming 412 drones were used for food distribution. It is beyond one’s imagination, they said, adding that the government should immediately release details about the contractors involved in the flood relief activities and explain the discrepancies in accounts.

