Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP alleges link between Yes Bank, Naidu

Probe by Central agencies sought

The YSR Congress Party has urged the Central investigation agencies to probe the alleged link between Yes Bank and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The deposit of ₹1,300 crore of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is only the tip of the iceberg which the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies should probe deeply,” said Minister for I&PR and Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) here on Monday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams funds were deposited in Yes Bank against the set norms and the Centre should order a thorough inquiry into the whole affair, he said.

Mr. Naidu had conducted a global summit in New Delhi in collaboration with Yes Bank and wasted lakhs of rupees to prepare a tourism mission document, the Minister alleged.

“We are requesting the Centre not just to stop the investigation with Rana Kapoor but also include all those who were involved in hawala transactions with Yes Bank,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said.

The Minister alleged that crores of rupees was misappropriated in the name of construction of houses to the poor by establishing TIDCO and illegally entrusting housing contracts to it during the TDP regime.

