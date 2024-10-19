YSRCP alleges lapses in enumeration of losses caused by floods in Andhra Pradesh

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) submitted a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on October 19 (Saturday), alleging lapses in the enumeration of the loss caused by the recent floods in the State, especially in Vijayawada city, and the distribution of compensation.

The delegation comprised Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors Sailaja Reddy and Bellam Durga, MLC Md. Ruhulla, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivas and party’s NTR district president Devineni Avinash among others.

Addressing the media later, Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in the State had failed to do justice to all flood victims, despite having all the relevant data in this regard.

‘No compensation yet’

“Names of the residents of the 38th division in Vijayawada are not included in the list of flood victims. The YSRCP will fight for justice on behalf of these flood victims,” said Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi.

Mr. Srinivas alleged that a large number of flood victims had not received the compensation amounts yet, despite the tall claims of donations of nearly ₹500 crore being accumulated in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). “Rather, the people who protested this injustice were roughed up by the police,” he alleged.

The YSRCP leaders claimed that the government had failed to issue the flood warning in advance, eventually causing the people untold misery.

“A huge number of people lost their livelihood,” he said, adding that the Governor was “taken aback by the injustice meted out to the flood victims and assured his intervention”.

Mr. Vishnu said that the “callousness” of the government was raising doubts whether it existed at all. “Almost half of the total flood victims were left out during the excise undertaken to enumerate the losses caused by floods. Proofs of the non-receipt of compensation have been submitted to the Governor,” he said.

Mr. Avinash said that the flood victims were staging protests outside the Collectorate daily, demanding compensation. “The government appears to be more concerned about mine and wine tenders. The government should tell the people how it utilised the donations poured in for the flood victims,” he said.

