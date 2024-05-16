ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP all set to create history in Andhra Pradesh, affirms Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - May 16, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

We will break our own record achieved in the 2019 elections, and the results will be such that the whole country will stand up and look towards Andhra Pradesh, says the Chief Minister

V Raghavendra
The YSRCP government will serve the people better in the next five years, and the governance model put in place has never been seen before, says Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exuded confidence that his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will on June 4 break its own record of winning 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

“The results will be such that the whole country will stand up and look towards Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a meeting of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team here on May 16 (Thursday).

Hails I-PAC team

“The YSRCP will create history,” he asserted, while insisting that the governance model put in place by him was never seen before, and the I-PAC’s effort in streamlining and bringing in more efficiency into the system helped the party in becoming much stronger.

Stating that the services of the I-PAC had been invaluable, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he did his best, and promised that the YSRCP government would serve the people better in the next five years. He observed that its journey (with the I-PAC) would continue in the future.

