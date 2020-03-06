YSRCP activists set fire to Naidu’s effigy

SRIKAKULAM

06 March 2020 18:46 IST

‘TDP chief is responsible for reduction of reserved seats for BCs in local body polls’

The Srikakulam Backward Class Association, affiliated to the YSR Congress Party, on Friday burnt effigy of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he was responsible for the reduction of reserved seats for BCs in local body elections. The Association president Surangi Mohana Rao alleged that the TDP had approached the Supreme Court to create legal complications over the implementation of 34% reservation for BCs in the elections. YSRCP leaders Andhavarapu Suribabu, Chowdary Satish and others urged people to teach a lesson to the Opposition party in the ensuing elections.

Advertising

Advertising