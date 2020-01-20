YSRCP activists celebrate executive capital announcement

An air of festivity prevailed at the city office of the YSR Congress Party near Dr. V.S. Krishna Government College on Monday with many celebrating by greeting one another and sharing sweets after the announcement on formation of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Party activists and leaders thronged the office and remained glued to the TV to watch the Assembly proceedings. They indulged in serious discussions on the impact of the decision in deciding the fate of Visakhapatnam and other areas of North Andhra.

A bike rally was taken out later from the office to Sampath Vinayak temple via MVP Colony raising slogans in support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to create three capitals to ensure decentralised development.

“We are grateful to our leader Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his bold step to make Amaravati the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital. It’s a historic decision and will lead to removal of backwardness due to distributed development,” VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas told The Hindu.

YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Yadav said Visakhapatnam would become a world-class city due to the decision to make it the executive capital. He said the region would get a lot of projects in future.

Several students and employees of Andhra University and members of the YSR Congress Party conveyed their thanks to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by paying tributes to his father the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the latter’s statue on the university campus.

They lauded the decision to set up zonal boards.

‘Will match Mumbai’

Meanwhile, representatives of the Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce, Srikakulam Chamber of Commerce, Vizianagaram Hotels Association, heads of various industries and IT sector strongly felt that Visakhapatnam would be another Mumbai for the country with scope for vast development within no time.

APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, Joint Action Committee convener of all associations H. Sairam, The Commercial Taxes Employees Association Vizianagaram-Srikakulam chapter president R.Venugopal and others welcomed the move for decentralisation of development and administration.