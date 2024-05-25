YSRCP activist hacked to death over ‘real estate deals’ in Madanapalle

A YSR Congress Party activist and realtor, Punganur Seshadri (35), was hacked to death reportedly by his former business partner at Ayodhya Nagar locality in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district in the early hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information, Seshadri and K. Anand, also a YSRCP activist, of the town were friends-turned-enemies due to differences in real estate business. They were also allegedly involved in extortion of money from the beneficiaries of the newly-laid housing colonies, and collecting donations on the pretext of conducting charity activities.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) Prasad Reddy said that recently Seshadri had collected donations from the public and erected an Ambedkar statue in a colony, over which a dispute arose between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this backdrop, Anand gathered his supporters and reportedly attacked the residence of Seshadri. After breaking open the doors, the assailants pounced on Seshadri and hacked him to death, while his spouse was a witness to the brutal attack.

The Deputy SP said that the deceased’s wife had named four persons, including Anand, who reportedly executed the murder.

The medical staff at the Government Area Hospital in Madanapalle had identified 70 stab injuries on the body of Seshadri. “We have formed special parties to track down the accused,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Madanapalle police confiscated an SUV, which was reportedly used by the assailants, on the outskirts of the town in the morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.