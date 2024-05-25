GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP activist hacked to death over ‘real estate deals’ in Madanapalle

Supporters of his former business partner allegedly broke open the doors of his house and attacked him in front of his wife

Published - May 25, 2024 06:40 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

A YSR Congress Party activist and realtor, Punganur Seshadri (35), was hacked to death reportedly by his former business partner at Ayodhya Nagar locality in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to information, Seshadri and K. Anand, also a YSRCP activist, of the town were friends-turned-enemies due to differences in real estate business. They were also allegedly involved in extortion of money from the beneficiaries of the newly-laid housing colonies, and collecting donations on the pretext of conducting charity activities. 

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) Prasad Reddy said that recently Seshadri had collected donations from the public and erected an Ambedkar statue in a colony, over which a dispute arose between the two. 

Against this backdrop, Anand gathered his supporters and reportedly attacked the residence of Seshadri. After breaking open the doors, the assailants pounced on Seshadri and hacked him to death, while his spouse was a witness to the brutal attack.

The Deputy SP said that the deceased’s wife had named four persons, including Anand, who reportedly executed the murder.

The medical staff at the Government Area Hospital in Madanapalle had identified 70 stab injuries on the body of Seshadri. “We have formed special parties to track down the accused,” the police officer said. 

Meanwhile, the Madanapalle police confiscated an SUV, which was reportedly used by the assailants, on the outskirts of the town in the morning.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.