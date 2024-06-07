GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP activist attacked, campaign vehicle set afire in Chittoor

Local leaders express concern over the incidents and accused NDA workers of being behind them

Published - June 07, 2024 07:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A campaign vehicle of the YSRCP damaged by unidentified persons at Kothapalli Mitta village in Chittoor district on Thursday night.

A campaign vehicle of the YSRCP damaged by unidentified persons at Kothapalli Mitta village in Chittoor district on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A YSRCP activist was reportedly assaulted and a campaign vehicle of the party was set afire in two separate incidents in Chittoor district on June 6 (Thursday) night causing concern among the party followers.

Unidentified persons forcibly entered the residence of Khader, a YSRCP activist in the Bodigutta locality, and assaulted him, causing severe injuries to him, before fleeing the scene. Khader was taken to the District Hospital for treatment.

At Kothapalli Mitta village, an unidentified group damaged a parked campaign vehicle belonging to the YSRCP by setting it afire. Subsequently, police presence in the area was increased to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders in Chittoor have accused TDP workers of orchestrating the attacks. M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, who lost in the Chittoor Assembly constituency in the recent elections, alleged that a Chittoor-based leader associated with the NDA was behind the attacks on YSRCP members, and called upon NDA leaders to refrain from such acts.

The YSRCP high command formed a committee headed by former Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, and R.K. Roja, former MLAs N. Venkate Gowda, and Sunil Kumar, and party’s Chittoor district president K.R.J. Bharath to look into the grievances of the party cadres and to counter the threat perception to the cadres from the NDA cadres in the combined Chittoor district.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer in Chittoor said that the law and order was under control and incidents such as physical assaults and arson would be tackled sternly.

