YSRCP accusing CBI in Viveka murder case is unwarranted, says BJP

April 20, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - TIRUPATI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken exception to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing and attributing motives to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing probe into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The party’s state co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that the CBI probe was proceeding in an impartial manner as intended, adding that the sleuths had only arrested those having direct involvement in the crime. He saw no reason for the ruling party to cast aspersions against the investigating agency.

“Irrespective of one’s connections, those involved in a crime will have to be punished, which is happening in the murder case. The suspects are being arrested only based on proof and the ruling party can not object to it,” he noted.

‘No alliance with YSRCP’

Mr. Deodhar said the BJP would not ally with the YSRCP. “Time and again, the YSRCP has proved to be a faction-ridden and corruption-prone party with its leaders overtly occupying land, selling sand and mines. For those who have accused us of being closer to the YSRCP, this is the answer,” he said.