YSRCP accuses Vemieddy Prashanti Reddy of luring party leaders into TDP’s fold

April 08, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) levelled allegations against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kovur MLA candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy that she was trying to lure the ruling party leaders into her party’s fold.

The YSRCP released purported audio tapes of Ms. Prashanti Reddy to the media, alleging that she offered ₹3 crore to YSRCP leader Nallapuredddy Rajendra Kumar Reddy for joining the TDP.

YSRCP State general secretary V. Vijay Sai Reddy and the party’s MLA candidates Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and Nallapureddy Rajendra Kumar Reddy, disclosed these details to the media in Nellore on April 8 (Monday).

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said “politics is business” for Ms. Prashanthi Reddy and her husband Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. “Ms. Prashanti Reddy’s telephonic conversation makes it amply clear,” he said.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, party MLAs and MPs would always be available to the people. The people have to think twice before casting their votes. They should decide whether they need a leader who would stand by them in thick and thin or a person who is more interested in his businesses. The YSRCP would win all seven Assembly segments under the purview of Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, said Mr. VIjaya Sai Reddy.

“The TDP, which does not have candidates to fight the election, invited all the leaders rejected by the YSRCP into its fold,” he said.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar Reddy said that his family had been a supporter of the YSR family for years. “My brother Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy won as MLA six times. He is poised to win this time too. The audio tape will reveal the real face of Ms. Prashanthi Prashanti Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleged that the Vemireddy couple left the YSRCP for their vested interests. “There are differences of opinion in our family. Hence, Ms. Prashanthi offered ₹3 crore to my brother Mr. Rajendra Kumar Reddy. She wanted him to join the TDP,” he alleged.

