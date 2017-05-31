YSRC seeks CBI probe into ‘land scam’

The missing of documents pertaining to thousands of acres of land valued at ₹25,000 crore in the district could not have happened without the connivance of the government and officials at the highest level, YSR Congress district president Gudivada Amarnadh has alleged.

The government was trying to wash its hands off by putting the blame on lower rung officials and ordering a routine inquiry into the biggest land scam ever in the district, Mr. Amarnadh alleged at a media conference here on Wednesday.

District Collector Pravin Kumar said at a media conference on Tuesday that thousands of Field Measurement Books (FMB) had been lost during Hudhud cyclone in October 2014 following which two tehsildars were suspended. The Collector said that he would order an inquiry into the issue.

Revenue Minister and Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy also announced that a public hearing would be organised in Visakhapatnam on June 15.

The YSRC leader wondered as to how the government could sit in judgment over the scam when it was also party to it.

The two tehsildars alone could not be held responsible for a scam involving 5,000 acres of land. He alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and TDP leaders from the district had a role in it.

He wanted the Chief Minister to order a CBI inquiry to prove his innocence.

Mr. Naidu, as opposition leader, had sought a CBI inquiry into the change in alignment of the Outer Ring Road brought about by the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Government. The former Chief Minister had ordered the inquiry and came clean on the issue, the YSRC leader said.

YSRC leaders Koyya Prasad Reddy and P. Divakar were present.