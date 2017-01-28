Andhra Pradesh

YSRC leaders stage protests against Jagan’s detention

YSRC leaders were confined to their party office in Srikakulam as the police did not allow them to organise a protest over Special Category Status on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Government imposing an emergency-like situation in State, says Dharmana

The detention of YSRCP president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday sparked widespread protests across the district on Friday.

The party leaders sporting black badges, raised slogans denouncing the TDP government for its stand on the special category status to the State and formed a human chain at the Clock Tower Junction in the town. A. Venu and S.V.V. Rajesh, the party town committee leaders, said that the detention of the Opposition Leader by the police was against the democratic principles. They accused the TDP and the BJP governments of suppressing the movement for the SCS.

Meanwhile, leaders of the student wing of the party performed puja and offered 1,000 coconuts to Goddess Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru at the Three Lamps junction.

‘Govt. creating emergency-like situation’

Srikakulam Staff Reporter adds:

YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that the State government was imposing an emergency-like situation in Andhra Pradesh by denying permission for peaceful protests over the special category status issue.

He and other YSR Congress leaders organised a silent protest in the Srikakulam party office as they were denied permission to stage a protest in the town. Police officials and constables were deployed at the party office to prevent the protests which led to heated arguments between the leaders and the personnel. The police also thwarted the plans of the Left parties which proposed agitations over the special category status.

