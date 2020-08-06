YSRC leaders stage protest near Thimmapuram against rumoured joining of TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Over 300 activists and party leaders of YSR Congress staged a protest and also formed a human chain against the rumoured joining of TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao into the party, at Thimmapuram Junction in Padmanabham mandal, Bhimili, Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.
Forming a human chain and holding placards, the YSRC leaders said that there are a number of corruption cases against Mr. Ganta and he is trying to get into the party to save his skin.
“In October 2018, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra proposed to install a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the former CM of united A.P. at Thimmapuram Junction, it was Mr. Ganta and his TDP leaders who objected to it and even got the police to arrest the YSRC leaders. And now the same Ganta wants to join the party,” said Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao.
The party leaders who formed the human chain said that a representation has been sent to YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy highlighting the alleged corruption charges against Mr. Ganta and reasons for not taking him into the party.
Mr. Avanthi also alleged that Ganta Srinivasa Rao was in the habit of joining the party in power and that he was not loyal to any political party and he (Mr. Ganta) cannot live without power.
