YSRC leader arrested on rape charge

The Patamata police arrested YSR Congress party leader and former Jaggaiahpet Municipal chairman Tanneru Nageswara Rao on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a party leader and deceiving her.

The victim (40), a resident of Patamata, is working as party steering committee member. Following a complaint lodged by her, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, said Patamata in-charge Circle Inspector K. Damodar.

According to the police, the victim joined the party three years ago and Mr. Nageswara Rao reportedly assured her to provide good position. He allegedly took ₹40 lakh and sexually exploited her, the complainant alleged.

The police registered cases against the accused under Sections 376 (Rape), 384 (Extortion), 420 (Cheating) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of IPC.

“The woman filed a complaint with City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang, who ordered an inquiry. The accused was produced in the court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Mr. Nageswara Rao was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison,” the CI told The Hindu.