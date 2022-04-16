YSRC job mela in Tirupati from today

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaysai Reddy is greeted by Andhra Pradesh Universities YSR Employees Federation State president K. Murali Reddy, vice-president K. Prabhakar Reddy and Joint Secretary Bharat Reddy during his visit to Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress party has announced a mega job mela in Tirupati on April 16 and 17 to reach out to the unemployed youth of the region.

Rajya Sabha member and YSRC parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy, who arrived at Sri Venkateswara University campus here on Friday to oversee the arrangements, described the two-day event as the ‘largest ever’ in terms of providing job opportunities to the youth.

This programme is conducted simultaneously in three locations and is completely a party affair and the State has nothing to do with it, he said, adding that the government, on its part, had provided 3 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth within three years.

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy called it a platform to connect job providers and prospective employees.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayasai Reddy assured SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy, Rector P. Srikanth Reddy and Registrar Md. Hussain of all support for the varsity’s development. The trio sought his intervention for funds as well as in filling the Assistant Professor posts lying vacant for several years in the varsity.