Andhra Pradesh

YSRC bats for decentralised development

People led by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy taking out a rally in Tirupati on Monday.

Rally taken out in support of proposal of three capitals

Local people, comprising of YSRC sympathisers took out an impressive rally in the arterial roads of Tirupati on Monday, expressing support to the proposal on three capitals.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who flagged off the rally, led the public from the front by holding a placard ‘Thank You CM’, apparently to show the people’s gratitude for the proposal to decentralise development. The rally started at Krishnapuram Thana and reached Gandhi circle near APSRTC bus station, where people overwhelmingly supported the idea. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy said that the idea was in contrast to the erstwhile TDP regime’s proposal of focussing every aspect of administration and governance in and around Amaravati.

Development model

The TDP’s development model was acceptable neither to the people of Amaravati, nor to the other regions, going by the manner in which the party had been defeated across the State in the elections. “All that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did was to create a myth and keep the people perennially confused, without taking the fruits of development to their reach”, he fumed. Mr. Reddy also added that the opposition parties had ganged up against the popular government, as they had nothing concrete to do.

A large number of students participated in the rally, holding placards that read the words ‘Thank You CM’.

