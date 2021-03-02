YSRC and TDP misguiding people, says GVL

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 March 2021 16:34 IST

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were misguiding people and creating void between the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre. He said that it is the Centre which has been sanctioning funds and taking up number of development works since the last six years, but there has been a wrong notion among the public, due to the propaganda spread by the regional political parties.

Addressing the newsmen here in a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said that politics in Andhra Pradesh has become business. He said that people need to put an end to such politics by supporting BJP-Jana Sena combine in the coming municipal elections. He appealed to the people to compare the YSRCP, TDP candidates to the BJP candidates before voting and cast their vote to those who has really developed their locality.

He said that among the 28 States, the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government has sanctioned more to Andhra Pradesh, rather than other states. But still, the regional parties are not communicating about it properly to the people.

BJP MLC PVN Madhav said that in Andhra Pradesh, only BJP has the right to seek vote from the public. He said that the roads, street lights, beautification of Vizag city, everything was taken under Smart City initiative introduced by the BJP government.

The BJP leaders released a book on the developments which were taken up the Centre in Visakhapatnam city since the last six years. Mr. Narasimha Rao challenged the regional parties to come for a debate on what development activities they have taken up.