Andhra Pradesh: YSR was a true people’s leader, says Public Affairs Adviser in death anniversary tribute

Public Affairs Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy speaking on the sidelines of a blood donation drive held to observe the 13th death anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, at the YSRCP’s central office in Tadepalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Glowing tributes were paid to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the latter’s 13 th death anniversary at a programme held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli.

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that even after 13 years, Rajasekhara Reddy continued to live on in the hearts of people of the State. “YSR has given a new definition to welfare and has earned a permanent place in the hearts of people,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Taking potshots at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The politics of YSR and Naidu are as different as chalk and cheese. The long and eventful political journey of YSR was marked by loyalty and hard work, while Mr. Naidu always chose backroom manouevring to elevate himself. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, following in his father’s footsteps, has chosen to work tirelessly for the people and will always strive for the welfare of the downtrodden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also ridiculed Mr. Naidu for celebrating September 1, the day on which he was sworn in as Chief Minister for the first time in 1996, stating that Mr. Naidu had forcibly occupied the Chief Minister’s chair after dethroning N.T. Rama Rao in a coup.

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, MP Nandigam Suresh and MLC Lella Appireddy were present.