Andhra Pradesh: YSR Vahana Mitra scheme a big help for drivers, says Collector

Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy flagging off a rally of auto-rickshaw drivers to mark the launch of the fourth phase of the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme, in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The grant will help them meet insurance and repair costs, he says

Lavishing praise on the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme rolled out by the State government, Guntur Collector M. Venugopala Reddy said it would prove to be highly beneficial for drivers of auto-rickshaws, maxi-cabs and taxis.

Speaking at the launch of the fourth phase of the programme at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram on Friday, Mr. Venugopala Reddy said that an amount of ₹12.13 crore would be deposited into the accounts of 12,137 beneficiaries. The list of beneficiaries is displayed at the ward and village secretariats, he said.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathra Hany Christina said that the scheme was borne out of a desire of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide financial assistance to auto-rickshaw drivers who are unemployed.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has seen and heard the travails of auto-rickshaw drivers during the padayatra and promised to help them. The financial assistance of ₹10,000 will help them meet the costs incurred towards insurance, fitness and repairs,” MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao said.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said that the Chief Minister has ensured that benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Deputy Transport Commissioner E. Meera Prasad, Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi, chairman of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee V. Lakshman Reddy, RDO Prabhakara Reddy, and chairman of Market Committee Ch. Yesuratnam attended the rally.