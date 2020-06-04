Andhra Pradesh

YSR Vahan Mitra rolled out in Visakhapatnam district

Officials handing over the cheques to drivers at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

4,697 new beneficiaries sign up for financial assistance under the scheme

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of the YSR Vahan Mitra scheme via video-conference on Thursday.

Appraising the Chief Minister on the implementation of the scheme, Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the district has the highest number of beneficiaries in the State. Auto-rickshaw and maxi-cab drivers and owner-cum-drivers were benefiting from the scheme, he said.

An additional 4,697 persons signed up for the scheme in the present financial year to obtain the financial benefit of ₹10,000. The names of the beneficiaries were displayed at the respective village/ward secretariats. An amount of ₹36.42 crore will be disbursed to 36,429 persons as assistance.

Some of the driver beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for coming to their aid during the lockdown.

The Collector later handed over cheques to the beneficiaries.

Government Whip B. Mutyala Naidu, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, Tippala Nagi Reddy and Adeep Raj and DCCB Chairman Sukumar Varma and Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam participated.

