YSR University releases list of successful MBBS final year candidates

February 21, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR University of Health Sciences on Tuesday released the provisional list of students who passed final M.B.B.S, part-II examinations held in December 2022 and January 2023. The list includes those who passed the examinations after receiving grace marks as per MCI/UHS regulations.

In a statement, Controller of Examinations Ch. Srinivasa Rao said that the compulsory rotatory internship for the students would begin on February 25, 2023.

He said that the candidates need not apply for split marks as they were available on the university website. In view of the introduction of double valuation, aggrieved students may apply for retotalling on a payment of ₹2,000 per subject. Personal verification/identification by the student is not required and, thus, any claim for personal identification of answer book is not permitted.

Dr. Rao said that the retotalling would be done by a committee appointed by the university and those seeking to avail of the facility should submit their applications with the fee to the university online (https://epay/drntruhs.in/online/retotal) by March 3. Applications received after the deadline would not be accepted.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment dated November 4, 2022, Dr. Rao said that there was no provision for revaluation of answer scripts as the procedure adopted by the university in digital evaluation of answer scripts was upheld by the apex court.