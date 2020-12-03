YSR statue at Polavaram objectionable: Naidu

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday questioned how the State government could install a 100-foot statue of YSR at the Polavaram project when it was being constructed with 100 per cent funds provided by the Union government.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Naidu said Polavaram was a national project and the ruling YSRCP had no moral right to do whatever it wanted, as the State Government was not spending a single rupee on it. “Has the A.P. government convinced the Centre on the statue before planning for it?” he asked.

The TDP chief strongly objected to the “reckless manner” in which the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had proposed to spend over ₹200 crore on the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Apparently, the Chief Minister was only interested in the statue but not the actual project that had the potential to serve the long-term interests of the State, he added.