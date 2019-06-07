‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ all set for launch on October 15

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the launch of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ under which farmers holding up to five acres will be given financial assistance of ₹50,000 in four equal instalments of ₹12,500 beginning October 15 and the scrapping of the farmers’ welfare scheme ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ introduced by the TDP Government. As on date, a sum of approximately ₹1,822 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ as per information posted on its website. A sum of ₹5,000 crore was allocated for it in the 2019-20 vote-on-account budget by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

The CM also asked his Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam to take a re-look at various schemes to achieve better outcomes and also keeping in view the allegations of large-scale diversion of funds.

Addressing a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors at his residence on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said the benefit under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ would be directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

He took a serious view of the spurious seeds businessand suggested that a seed Act be brought to curb it, and instructed the officials to take steps for distributing seed, fertilizers and other farm inputs at the village secretariats. The government would bear the burden of premium to be paid by farmers on the crop insurance scheme, the CM said.