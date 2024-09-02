GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSR pioneered many welfare schemes, say Congress leaders

Tributes paid to the former Chief Minister on his death anniversary

Published - September 02, 2024 06:55 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders Killi Kruparani, Pedada Parameswara Rao and others offering tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Tekkali of Srikakulam district on Monday.

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani and Srikakulam District Congress Committee president Pedada Parameswara Rao on Monday paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary, recalling several welfare schemes which he had instituted.

“YSR was a pioneer in introducing welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri, pensions for elderly people, and fee reimbursement for students among others,” Ms. Kruparani said. Both leaders garlanded a statue of YSR to mark the occasion.

“YSR ensured a victory for the Congress party both in the 2004 and 2009 general elections, and remained in Congress throughout his life. Srikakulam had witnessed unprecedented growth under his regime, and irrigation was given top priority through the Jalayagnam scheme,” Mr. Parameswara Rao recalled.

He urged all those who drew inspiration from YSR to return to the Congress in order to ensure their political growth and to be able to serve the people. Congress leader Killi Rammohana Rao attended the meeting.

