YSR Netanna Nestam launch set for December 21

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, cleared a proposal to launch a new scheme christened as YSR Netanna Nestam to provide financial assistance of ₹24,000 per annum to each weaver family, which owns a loom. The re-verification of the beneficiaries’ list would be completed by the end of October. The government plans to roll out the scheme by December 21.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to pay ₹ 10,000 to each fisherman family during the period of ban from April 15 to June 14 on fishing activities.

The financial assistance will be applicable to the families which are dependent on mechanised and non-motorised boats. For the first time, the scheme would be extended to fishermen who go for fishing on rafts or catamarans, he said.

The Minister said subsidy on diesel being provided to fishermen would be increased to 50%. The subsidy, which is ₹6.03 per litre at present, would be increased to ₹ 9 per litre. The facility would be available at 81 fuel outlets in nine districts. The subsidy would be extended at the time of purchasing diesel. The government would have to spend ₹ 96.06 crore in this regard.

Outstanding dues

Also, dues to 16,654 fishermen families who lost their livelihood in the Mummadivaram constituency due to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation mining stand at ₹80 crore. If ONGC did not come forward to clear them, the government would take the responsibility.

The government plans to implement these decisions and schemes from November 21 coinciding with World Fisheries Day, he said.

Mr. Perni Nani said that the daily allowance of Home Guards would be increased to ₹710 from ₹ 600. The honorarium being paid to mid-day meal workers would be increased to ₹ 3,000 from the existing ₹1,000. The decision would benefit 88,296 workers, and the government would have to spend ₹ 211.91 crore, he added.