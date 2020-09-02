YSR lives on forever, says Sajjala

GUNTUR

02 September 2020 23:11 IST

‘He ensured delivery of welfare schemes to the last mile’

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy remains one of the most influential personalities in modern history, according to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing leaders at a programme organised to pay tributes to YSR on his 11th death anniversary, at the party central office here on Wednesday. YSRCP State general secretary Lella Appireddy was among others present.

“Very few leaders in modern era have endeared themselves to the people. YSR’s death had plunged the State into a crisis. Every family felt that they had lost a near one. His steadfastness and display of genuine concern, and the will power to execute the tasks have given him a place among the great leaders of his era,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Stating that YSR had carved a niche for himself in the Congress, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the departed leader’s values had shaped the political career of many young men and women.

Governance

“YSR had made a distinct mark in governance and ensured the delivery of welfare schemes to the last mile. His legacy is now being continued by his son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has single handedly brought the YSRCP to power by winning 151 out of 175 seats,” he added.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, like his father, has been taking quick decisions and giving welfare programmes a top priority. YSR lives on forever, and the partymen should take the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas said that in spite of the best efforts of the State government to handle every crisis, the Opposition was trying to spread canards.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, V. Srinivasa Rao, and Jairamulu, MPs Nandigam Suresh and Gorantla Madhav, MLAs M. Nagarjuna and T. Prakash Reddy, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, and APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudana Reddy were present.