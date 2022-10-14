YSR Lifetime achievement awards announced

The State government has announced the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement-2022 Awards, which will be presented on November 1, the State Formation Day.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the awards, recommended by the High Power Steering Committee, Adviser to Government (Communications), GVD Krishna Mohan told reporters here on Friday.

Giving details of the awards, he said that in selecting the awardees, utmost priority was given to individuals and organisations that influenced the society and left an indelible mark on it with their skills and talents in various fields.

Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento and a commendation letter, while Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

Announcing the winners, Mr. Krishna Mohan said all the awardees were commoners with uncommon contributions in their chosen field ranging from rural development to agriculture, culture, fine arts and traditions.

In all, 30 eminent institutions and personalities who excelled in the fields of education, medical, agriculture, women empowerment, fine arts and culture, literature and media were chosen for the prestigious awards initiated in memory of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. This is the second consecutive year of the announcement of the YSR Awards.

Awardees

YSR Achievement Awards in Agriculture will be given to Sodem Mukkaiah of Adivasi Cashewnut Farmers’ Producer Company, Buttyagudem, Eluru; A. Gopalakrishna of Kusalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company, BR Ambedkar Konaseema district; Jayabba Naidu of Talupala village, Pileru Mandal, Annamaiah district representing Annamayya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society; K.LN. Mouktika, representing the Amrutha Phala Producers Company, Sabbavaram, Anakapalle district; and Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy, Kattamanchi Village, Chittoor district .

Veteran film director K. Viswanath, Veteran movie actor and director R. Narayana Murthy have been chosen for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture.

YSR Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture have been awarded to Stage artiste Nayudu Gopi, Kalamkari crusader Pitchuka Srinivas and Shaik Gousia Begum from Udayagiri for pioneering the wooden kitchen instruments.

Visalandhra Publishing House , Emesco Publishing House and Writer Dr Santi Narayana have ben chosen for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Literature.

Sunita Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation and Siireesha Rehabilitation Centre of Vuyyuru have been chosen for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in women empowerment and protection.

YSR Achievement Awards have been awarded jointly for 5 Disha police officials Ravada Jayanti, S.V.V. Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hajtraiah and P. Srinivasulu

Rishi Valley Educational Institution, Madanapalli; Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution, Kavali; Personality development trainer B.V. Pattabhira, Dastagiri Reddy from Nandyala, who trained thousands of bank job aspirants have been chosen for the YSR Achievement Awards in Education.

Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, Satish Chandra, Mangu Rajagopal and M.E.V. Prasada Reddy have been chosen for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Journalism.

B. Nageswara Reddy of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Varaprasada Reddy of Shanta Biotech, Krishna Yella and Suchitra Yella of Bharat Biotech, Pratap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, and Gullapalli Nageswara Rao from LV Prasad Eye Institute have been chosen for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Medical and Health.

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao has been selected or the YSR Lifetime Achievemhent Awards in Industry.