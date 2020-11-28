YSR Kreeda Puraskaralu presented to 46 sportspersons

VIJAYAWADA

28 November 2020 22:28 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Saturday presented YSR Kreeda Puraskaralu to 46 sportspersons from the district here.

The awardees were given a cash prize of ₹1.25 lakh for first place winners, ₹75,000 for second place winners and ₹50,000 for third place winners in various sports events and appreciation certificates. A total of ₹19.09 lakh towards cash prize was issued.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the awardees were selected as per the Kreeda Puraskaralu, an initiative by the State government to encourage sportspersons. He said that there were 97 vacant posts in the district under sports quota and that they would be filled soon.

About the sports infrastructure development, Mr. Imtiaz said construction of a mini-stadium at Atkuru at at cost of ₹1.2 crore had been completed and it would be opened soon. He said a multipurpose indoor stadium is planned in Vidyadharapuram of the city and designs were sent to the State government for approval.