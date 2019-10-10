‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ launch in Anantapur today

Coinciding with the World Sight Day, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’, a comprehensive, sustainable and universal eyecare scheme on Thursday.

Under the scheme, eye check-up will be conducted for all people in the State.

The programme will be launched in Anantapur. Beginning from schoolchildren in the first phase of the programme, nearly 5.40 crore people will undergo screening test under the medical scheme. Seventy lakh schoolchildren will be covered from October 10 to 16, and surgeries, if needed, will be performed in the second phase from November 1 to 31, all free of cost.

The programme will be implemented in the next three years in six phases.

As part of his promise to focus on medical, education, employment-generation and agriculture sectors, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme, designed after the government realised that besides malnutrition and anaemia, a large population suffered from eye-related ailments.

Task force panels

District-level task force committees with the Collectors as their chairmen have been constituted for effective implementation of the programme.

Besides, 160 District Programme Officers, 1,415 medical officers, 42,360 ASHA workers, 62,500 teachers, 14,000 ANMs and 14,000 public health wing staff will become active part of the programme. Health kits have already been sent to all the Primary Health Centres across the State.