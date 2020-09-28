YSR Jala Kala to benefit about six lakh farmers in Prakasam

The farmer-friendly YSR Congress Party government is fully committed to giving a helping hand to farmers, who lacked assured irrigation, to make farm suicides a thing of the past, said Education Minister A.Suresh after flagging off borewell drilling vehicles here as part of the YSR Jala Kala scheme on Monday.

Accompanied by Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Prakasam District Collector P.Bhaskar, he said with the launch of the scheme, designed to provide irrigation to farmers pursing rain-fed agriculture in the absence of flood irrigation, the ruling YSRCP had fulfilled a major poll promise made by Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy during the padayatra.

The scheme to dig up borewells and give electric motors free of cost would benefit 4.1 lakh small and 1.77 lakh marginal farmers, he said.

The State government had taken responsibility to fully back the farmers from the stage of sowing to marketing by providing investment subsidy, interest-free loan, technology transfer through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and market intervention to make farming profitable, the Minister said.

‘Groundwater level will go up’

The groundwater levels could go up significantly in the western parts of the district from this rabi cropping season as Krishna water would be released from the multi-crore Veligonda project by December, he said.

All major reservoirs, which had remained bone dry during the previous TDP regime, had been filled to the brim under the farmer-friendly Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, pointed out the Ongole MP.

In Nellore, District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu said 16,000 to 17,000 farmers in each of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district would be benefited by the scheme.

Farmers could submit applications to the village secretariats or village volunteers and the District Water Management Agency(DWMA) would arrange for scientific survey by a geologist and take responsibility for not only drilling of borewells but also install electric motors free of cost. If a bore well did not yield water another one would be sunk, he said, adding the drill bore wells would be geo-tagged and social audit conducted to ensure transparency.