YSR Jagananna colonies with 30 lakh houses to be built in State

The State government is gearing up to distribute house sites to the identified beneficiaries on July 8 and take up construction of houses thereafter. The government has chalked out a plan to construct the houses at the earliest and hand them over to the beneficiaries.

To be called YSR Jagananna colonies, the Housing Department proposed to construct 30 lakh houses in the next four years under the State government’s flagship programme, Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju told The Hindu that the project would be taken up in two phases. The first phase would begin on August 28 and the second phase in August next year. Fifteen lakh houses would be constructed in each phase and facilities like water supply, electricity, approach roads, internal roads and drains and other social infrastructure would be provided in the colonies. The government would incur ₹2,540 crore to provide water supply and ₹3,200 crore for electricity, said the Minister.

Designs ready

The cost of each house, with a carpet area of 230 sft and a plinth area of 288 sft, was likely to be around ₹1.80 lakh. The designs were being finalised. “The government is making arrangements to supply cement at an affordable rate to the beneficiaries – ₹235 per bag (OPC - ordinary portland cement) and ₹225 per bag (PPC - portland pozzolana cement), against the market price of around ₹360 per bag,” he said.

The government would have to spend between ₹10,000 crore and ₹11,000 crore on land acquisition. “The total outlay for the scheme is ₹50,000 crore, which includes the Central government’s share. With this, assets worth ₹2 lakh crore will be created in the State by 2024,” the Minister said.