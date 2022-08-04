Andhra Pradesh: YSR Health Clinics to soon be linked to village secretariats

Health Secretary visits PHC ahead of rollout of Family Doctor programme

Health Secretary visits PHC ahead of rollout of Family Doctor programme

In view of the ‘Family Doctor’ programme slated to be launched on August 15, Principal Secretary to Govt. (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu along with Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas and other officials inspected the Primary Health Centre in Ponnekallu village of Tadikonda mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to a release by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Mr. Krishna Babu interacted with all the staff on preparations being made for the implementation of the programme.

Mr. Krishna Babu inquired about all the facilities and equipment in place for the programme at the PHC.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Krishna Babu said that the YSR Health Clinics will be linked to village secretariats once they move to separate buildings, the construction of which is under way. He said there will be two PHCs per mandal and one secretariat in every village will have a YSR Health Clinic with an ANM, a Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP) and one ASHA worker for every thousand people. The health clinics will refer cases to PHCs and higher healthcare facilities based on the severity of the illness of the patient, he said.

He said that every clinic will have 67 medicines stocked for three months and 14 diagnostic kits.