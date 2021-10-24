‘YSR family did nothing to develop Rayalaseema’

Vote for BJP for development of Badvel: Union Minister

Though the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s family had enjoyed political power for five decades, and despite two Chief Ministers hailing from Kadapa district, the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region was very much visible, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan was addressing an election meeting at Badvel.

The Union Minister said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had ushered in revolutionary development in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the tall claims of the YSRCP government, the Badvel region had no degree college so far, he said.

“If elected in the by-election, BJP candidate P. Suresh will have all the support of the Central government. It is for the people of Badvel to decide whether they want liquor or development,” Mr. Murugan said.

BJP national secretary Kanna Lakshminarayana said the YSRCP rule had proved to be oppressive.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP MLAs and cadre were involved in land grabbing and corruption.

“The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is known for its corruption-free administration,” Mr. Veerraju said, and alleged that Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy only knew how to rig the elections.