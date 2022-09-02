YSR defined welfare in the country, tweets Jagan

CM pays floral tributes at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on his father’s 13th death anniversary

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members paid floral tributes to his father and the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya to mark his 13th death anniversary on Friday. Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Y.S. Bharati, mother Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, sister Y.S. Sharmila and others laid wreaths at the grave.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, BC and I&PR Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, MLCs Potula Sunitha, Gangula Prabhakara Reddy, ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, MLAs Raghuram Reddy, Koramutla Srinivasulu, Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Sudha, Parthasarathy, Bijendranath Reddy, senior YSRCP leaders, and district officials took part in the event amidst special prayers.

In an emotional tweet, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that even though "Dad is physically not present, his smile and memories remain forever. Defining welfare in the history of the country, he said that the needs of the people should be the main focus of governance. This government will continue to take steps inspired by my father in every step."

Review meet

Proceeding from the YSR Ghat, the Chief Minister reached the Idupulapaya Estate, where he held a series of review meetings with the officials of various departments on the ongoing developmental works in the Pulivendula constituency. He said that the distribution of Rs.3,000 crore towards crop insurance to farmers was a rare record in the country. He toldt the officials concerned to encourage farmers in a big way to go in for e-crop insurance.

He held a separate meeting with officials on the developmental activities related to the Pulivendula Area Development Authority. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Rs.1,200 crore had been spent in Chakrayapeta mandal in the last three years.