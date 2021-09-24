YSR Congress wins all the four MPP seats in Bobbili Assembly constituency

VIZIANAGARAM

24 September 2021 20:23 IST

Party faces tough competition from TDP

In spite of tough competition from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party won all the four Mandal Parishad President (MPP) posts in Bobbili Assembly constituency of the Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Sambangi Lakshmi (Bobbili,) Bhogi Gowri (Badangi), Narsupalli Umalakshmi (Terlam) and Chokkapu Lakshmana Rao (Rambhadrapuram) were elected as MPPs, making the YSRCP cadre jubilant in the respective mandals. Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu congratulated all the newly-elected MPPs and asked them to strive hard to strengthen the party and highlight Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programmes in their respective mandals.

The elections in the constituency assumed significance with the TDP’s attempt to field its candidates in all the mandals. However, fortunes favoured the YSRCP as the ruling party won the toss in Badangi where both the TDP and the YSRCP have equal strength of seven MPTC members. In Bobbili, the ruling party got 10 votes where as the TDP got nine votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling party dominated elections in the remaining 32 mandals also with comfortable majorities. With the competition among the YSRCP leaders for MPP posts, tension prevailed in places like Vepada mandal. The district administration made arrangements for ZP chairperson election on Saturday. YSRCP leader Majji Srinivas Rao is expected to be elected for the post.