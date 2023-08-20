ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress wins 22 out of 34 sarpanch posts in Andhra Pradesh

August 20, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Of the 34 sarpanch posts for which elections were held, YSRCP supported candidates won 22

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Candidates backed by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have won a majority of the 34 sarpanch and 245 ward member posts which went to polls on August 19.  

The TDP claimed to have wrested seven sarpanch posts which were previously won by the YSRCP. 

Of the 34 sarpanch posts for which elections were held, YSRCP supported candidates won 22. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine candidates won with the support of TDP and contestants who enjoyed the support of either TDP or Jana Sena Party (JSP) have won three posts.

According to an official release, of the 66 sarpanch posts which were notified, 30 were declared as unanimously elected and elections were held for 34 posts. There were no nominations for two posts. 

Similarly, elections for 1,062 ward member posts were notified and 756 were declared as ‘unanimous’. No nominations were submitted for 61 posts. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US